Foundation for Edmonds School District announces donor recognition programs

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has announced a new donor recognition programs designed to thank supporters of the foundation’s work to raise money in support of student learning.

“When we give to the Foundation for Edmonds School District, we are confident that our investment will have a far-reaching impact in students’ lives now and in their future after graduation,” said donor Todd Flynn of Edmonds. “We are enthusiastic about the many ways the Foundation supports district students — scholarship funds for PSAT tests in high school, paying for college in the high school credits and classroom grants that enrich teachers’ ambitious lesson plans. Rising graduation rates in our district is one of several key indicators that show us we have invested wisely.”

Added Edmonds donor Christi Flynn: “Our youngest will graduate from Meadowdale High School in June, but that doesn’t mean our interest and commitment ends. We believe that public education can and should be the great equalizer and we will continue our support.”

Donors



Salutatorian ($50,000-$99,999):

Frontier Communications

Hazel Miller Foundation

Honors ($10,000-$49,999):

BNBuilders

Boeing Corporation

Community Foundation of Snohomish County

Creekside Church

Mike Kerr and Diana Clay

Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers

Seed Church

Tamara Morse

Todd and Christi Flynn

Tom Mayer and Jeanne Thorsen

