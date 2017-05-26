Foundation for Edmonds School District awards grants to teachers, schools and teams

On the evening of May 24 at The Terraces at Alderwood Mall, the Foundation for Edmonds School District held its annual Award Ceremony where it recognized teachers and schools that were awarded grants from the Foundation during the 2016-17 school year.

Additionally, the Foundation recognized a number of volunteers for their outstanding service to both the Foundation and its Nourishing Network weekend meal program.

During the 2016-17 school year, the Foundation awarded 18 Creative Classroom grants to teachers, eight school-wide grants, two grants to school robotics teams and 20 grants to qualifying school teams from the 2016 Celebrate Schools 5K event. The Foundation also recognized grant funding provided to the Edmonds School District for nine different district-wide programs benefiting students and teachers.

Over 60 guests at the event heard from all grant recipients who shared about their projects and their impact on student learning. Projects included grants impacting preschool through the high school level. Grant funding will support a broad range of projects including those that promote math, science, literacy and music initiatives as well as social-emotional skill building and educational equity programs. A complete list of projects and grant award winners can be found on the Foundation’s website.

“The Award Ceremony is always an inspiring event and a tremendous opportunity to hear first-hand about all the innovative programs happening in our classrooms and at our schools,” said Lorna Wheaton, the Foundation’s Communication Coordinator, who coordinated the grant process this year. “Through the generosity of our donors, the Foundation is honored to partner with our teachers and administrators as they strive to create powerful and meaningful learning opportunities for our students.”