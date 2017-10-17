Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $20,000 Windermere-Edmonds donation

The Foundation for Edmonds School District announced Tuesday that it received a $20,000 donation from the Edmonds office of Windermere Real Estate, in support of the Foundation’s Capital Van Campaign and their Nourishing Network program.

“The Windermere Edmonds Brokers believe strongly in the Foundation’s Nourishing Network program,” said broker Kristine Hovde. “These are the children in our own community who are going hungry, and we must do what we can to care for them.”

The Nourishing Network program provides meals to help feed homeless and low-income families in the Edmonds School District. The Nourishing Network distributes weekend, holiday, summer and emergency meals; farm fresh produce; and hygiene and feminine hygiene kits.

Last year, there were are over 600 documented homeless students, and on average 7,400 families participate in federal free and reduced lunch programs. Often these students leave school Friday and do not have another meal until Monday morning.

The program has expanded rapidly, so the foundation launched a Capital Van Campaign in July. “I feel safe giving the foundation money, and know they will take care of it like it’s their own,” said Greg Hoff, owner and designated broker,Windermere Edmonds. “I appreciate the opportunity to contribute to such a worthy cause. I hope our contribution can make a difference and that others will consider helping this very real need in our community.”

For over 33 years, the foundation has supported students, teachers and schools by putting money they raise where it enhances student learning the most — directly into schools and classrooms. With an all-volunteer board and active community participants, the Foundation has successfully provided Edmonds School District with a dynamic partnership in educating our children.

Donations for the Nourishing Network program can be made to the Foundation for Edmonds School District, P. O. Box 390, Lynnwood, WA 98046 or at www.foundationesd.org.