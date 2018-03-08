Four LHS students honored during 2018 Schack Black and White Photography Competition

1 of 4

Four Lynnwood High School students received honors in the 2018 Schack Black and White Photography Competition.

The contest was open to all Snohomish County high school students. The images will be on display at the Schack Art Center in Everett through the end of April.

Lindsey Gonzalez-Angeles: Third Place Winner 9-10th grade category

THanh Nguyen: Honorable Mention 9-10th grade category

Mackenzie Kelm: Honorable Mention 11-12th grade category

Danny Smith: Honorable Mention 11-12th grade category