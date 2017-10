The Lynnwood Library is offering a free citizenship class starting Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Whether you are just starting to apply for citizenship or already have an interview date, this class will help you prepare. Satisfy your appetite for learning with this free, drop-in class. It is taught in English by library volunteers.

The class on Oct. 31 runs from 1-2:30 p.m. Classes will also be held Nov. 14 and 21 during the same time.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W.