Free community shredding event in Lynnwood June 16

Coldwell Banker Bain, along with partner AXIA Home Loans, are hosting a free community paper shredding event on June 16 in Lynnwood.

Shredding sensitive documents is one way to reduce your risk of becoming an identity theft victim. Attending a community shredding event is a great way to protect your personal information and destroy confidential documents.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon (or until truck is full) at the Coldwell Banker Bain office, 4100 194th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Paper products of all sizes will be accepted as well as paper products with staples and paper clips. Other materials including plastics and metals will not be accepted.

Shredding is provided for free and open to the public. Donuts and coffee will be served, and real estate brokers will be on hand to accept donations for the Boys and Girls Club of Snohomish County.

Call 425-771-6444 for information.