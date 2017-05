Local Mr. Kleen 76 stations will be celebrating Memorial Day this weekend with free hot dogs, coupons, candy and visits with Uncle Sam.

The event runs on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lynnwood Station, 19907 44th Avenue West, and Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alderwood Station, 19611 Alderwood Mall Parkway.

Military members will also receive a 20 percent discount on automatic car washes at both stations, as well as oil changes and Mr. Growler’s Cafe items at the Alderwood location.