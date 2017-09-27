Free pizza during MidiCi Grand Opening celebration, starting Saturday, Sept. 30

MidiCi: The Neapolitan Pizza Company will be holding a Grand Opening at its new location in Lynnwood on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The festivities will continue all weekend long, free slices of Margherita pizza offered each day, from 11 a.m. to close. Pizza is dine-in only, with additional toppings an extra cost.

The new location will be in the outdoor area of Alderwood Mall, 3000 184th St. S.W., near REI.

“Opening the first location in Lynnwood marks a milestone in MidiCi’s expansion,” Seattle franchisee Soyam Vahora said in a press release. “We’re confident our traditional ingredients and inspiring atmosphere will create a lasting bond with the Pacific Northwest community for years to come.”

MidiCi serves traditional Neapolitan cuisine with fresh and natural. Guests can select from traditional and signature menu options or create personalized Neapolitan pizzas — all baked to perfection. Los Angeles-based restaurateurs and chefs Peppe Miele and Mario Vollera handcrafted the menu with Italian offerings, from gourmet appetizers, artisan burrata, quality salads and authentic Neapolitan pizzas.

For more information about the Grand Opening, click here.