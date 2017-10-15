Free ‘Preparing for U.S. Citizenship’ class at Mountlake Terrace Library Thursdays

A free drop-in class “Preparing for U.S. Citizenship” is available Thursdays from 12:30-2 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

Whether you are just starting the application process for citizenship or are already set with an interview date, this series will help attendees prepare for the U.S. Citizenship Test.

Taught by a trained volunteer, the classes will review the 100 questions on history and civics, 10 of which will be asked at the interview. The class runs until mid-December at the Mountlake Terrace Library, located at 23300 58th Ave. W.