7-Eleven customers can enjoy a free Slurpee on Tuesday, July 11 for 7-Eleven Day.

The convenience store offers a free small Slurpee to its customers on July 11 every year, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are several 7-Eleven stores nearby, including many in Lynnwood, two in Edmonds and one in Mountlake Terrace. For a store locator, click here.