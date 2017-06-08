Free taco on Tuesday, June 13 thanks to Warriors win in Cleveland

Everyone in the country can get a free taco on Tuesday, June 13, thanks to Taco Bell’s “steal a game, steal a taco” promotion during the NBA finals.

The promotion stated that if either the Golden State Warriors or the Cleveland Cavaliers won on the away court, Taco Bell would give a free Doritos Locos taco to everyone in the country. The Warriors won in Cleveland on Wednesday, June 7 with a final score of 118-113.

The free taco must be redeemed between 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13. Limit one free taco per customer.

There is one Taco Bell location in Edmonds and two in Lynnwood. The Edmonds location is at 10119 Edmonds Way. The Lynnwood locations are at 4919 196th St. S.W. and 14827 Highway 99.

For more about the promotion, click here. For a full list of Taco Bell locations, click here.