Northwest Western Swing Music Society, which meets at the Lynnwood Eagles on the second Sunday of every month, offers free Western Swing dance instruction in the 45 minutes prior to each month’s showcase band.

Come for the dance instruction at 12:15 p.m. and stay for the live music from 1-5 p.m.

If you find you like and want to support this kind of music, join the society: http://www.nwwsms.com.

The Lynnwood Eagles is located at 19223 Highway 99 in Lynnwood.