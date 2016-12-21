With freezing temperatures, consider the comfort of outdoor pets

Monday was the first time in about a week that temperatures rose to over 40 degrees, and freezing temperatures are sure to return throughout the winter season.

There is no law directly prohibiting keeping a pet outdoors when it is cold outside other than animal cruelty, which would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. However, Lynnwood Animal Control Ofcr. Paul Coleman answered a few questions for Lynnwood Today to explain what is legal and what is safe for outdoor pets.

Lynnwood Today: Is cold weather dangerous to pets? How cold is too cold?

Ofcr. Paul Coleman: So this is evaluated on a case by case basis. The reason why I say this is that no two dogs are the same and it really only becomes a violation of law it the animal suffers. For instance, when I had my rottweiler, she hated being in the house and would rather sit in a pile of snow where she was more comfortable. That type of dog is well equipped for that kind of weather. If it was perhaps a short haired Chihuahua, it would be a very different story.

With the weather and temperature, it is normally suggested that under 40 degrees is when we (law enforcement) might be concerned and do an investigation or welfare check. The law requires that an owner must provide food, water, shelter and necessary medical care for their pets. When dogs are left outside, we look for some type of shelter. The shelter can be anything from a dog house to a storage shed or anything the will allow them access and prevent the elements from reaching them. Not all pet owners can afford a really nice dog house and substitute other means.

LT: What are some ways to help an outdoor dog feel comfortable in the extreme cold?PC: There are several ways that I have used and suggested over the years. First, if the dog will wear some type of fitted sweater or jacket, that is the way go. This, in my opinion, is the best because it stays with the animal, helps trap body heat in and keep the cold and wet out. I also use blankets that allow the animal a way to get off the cold, damp ground and some pets even know how to get under the blanket just like you or I would. Each year when the jail renews the blankets for the inmates, they wash and fold the used ones and hand them over to me. I usually keeps a supply in my patrol van and hand them out to owners or surprise their dogs with a gift of a blanket. There are also heated pads for sale in the pet stores.

LT: Is there a law against keeping a pet outdoors in the cold?

PC: Again, there isn’t a specific law regarding cold weather, just the general animal neglect/abuse law.

LT: What are signs of distress in a cold pet?

PC: Signs of distress for cold weather are just like the ones for people. Hypothermia is very dangerous. As stated on PetMD:

Hypothermia in Dogs

Hypothermia is a medical condition that is characterized by an abnormally low body temperature. It has three phases: mild, moderate, and severe. Mild hypothermia is classified as a body temperature of 90 – 99°F, moderate hypothermia at 82 – 90°F and severe hypothermia is any temperature less than 82°F. Hypothermia occurs when an animal’s body is no longer able to maintain normal temperature, causing a depression of the central nervous system. It may also affect heart and blood flow, breathing and the immune system. An irregular heartbeat, trouble breathing and impaired consciousness to the point of coma may result.

Symptoms and Types

Hypothermia symptoms vary with the level of severity. Mild hypothermia is evident through weakness, shivering and lack of mental alertness. Moderate hypothermia reveals characteristics such as muscle stiffness, low blood pressure, a stupor-like state, and shallow, slow breathing. Characteristics of severe hypothermia are fixed and dilated pupils, inaudible heartbeat, difficulty breathing and coma.

LT: What can a neighbor do if they are concerned for an outdoor animal?

PC: Anyone concerned with the welfare of an animal left outside, in heat or cold, can call 9-1-1 or the new non-emergency number, 425-775-3000, and let the dispatcher know of their concern. The animal control officer does not have to be on duty for someone to check–a patrol officer should also be able to respond and check.

LT: What is the minimum and maximum punishment for a dog being left in the cold?

Punishment for animal abuse ranges from an infraction, civil penalty, to a misdemeanor crime. If there is death or serious injury as a result, the charge could be reviewed for felony.

LT: Anything else to add?

PC: Try not to take matters in your own hands. Report the incident and let the professionals investigate. Report accurate information, be willing to talk to an officer if needed and understand your view of what neglect or cruelty is may not be what the law is. There are many different reasons for having a pet animal and some people don’t always agree with the ways other people keep or treat their critters.