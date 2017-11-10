Friday election results: Local results holding steady; fire commissioner Chan increases lead

Though there were some percentage shifts among Lynnwood candidates, there were no major changes for those leading the Lynnwood Mayor and City Council races after Friday’s election update.
Incumbent Mayor Nicola Smith held 57.08 percent of votes, while challenger George Hurst received 42.81 percent of votes.
|City of Lynnwood Mayor
|33/33 100.00%
|Under Votes
|208
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|George Hurst
|2,626
|42.81%
|Nicola Smith
|3,501
|57.08%
|Write-In (if any)
|7
|0.11%
|Total
|6,134
|100.00%
The race between incumbent Councilmember Ruth Ross and challenger Rosamaria Graziani became much closer Friday, though Ross still holds the lead. Ross received 51.15 percent of votes counted as of Friday and Graziani held 48.66 percent of votes.
Other Lynnwood City Council races saw some changes in percentages, but no changes in who was leading:
|City of Lynnwood Council Position 1
|33/33 100.00%
|Under Votes
|368
|
|Over Votes
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Christine Frizzell
|3,133
|52.47%
|Van AuBuchon
|2,825
|47.31%
|Write-In (if any)
|13
|0.22%
|Total
|5,971
|100.00%
|City of Lynnwood Council Position 2
|33/33 100.00%
|Under Votes
|379
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Ian Cotton
|3,231
|54.18%
|Shanon Tysland
|2,719
|45.60%
|Write-In (if any)
|13
|0.22%
|Total
|5,963
|100.00%
|City of Lynnwood Council Position 3
|33/33 100.00%
|Under Votes
|425
|
|Over Votes
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Rosamaria Graziani
|2,879
|48.66%
|Ruth Ross
|3,026
|51.15%
|Write-In (if any)
|11
|0.19%
|Total
|5,916
|100.00%
Ann McMurray and Deborah Kilgore continue to hold an advantage over their respective opponents Mitchell Below and Cathy Baylor for Edmonds School District Board of Directors races:
|Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2
|169/169 100.00%
|Under Votes
|4045
|
|Over Votes
|6
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Ann McMurray
|15,433
|54.72%
|Mitchell Below
|12,694
|45.01%
|Write-In (if any)
|76
|0.27%
|Total
|28,203
|100.00%
| Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4
|169/169 100.00%
|Under Votes
|4068
|
|Over Votes
|11
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Deborah Kilgore
|16,781
|59.56%
|Cathy Baylor
|11,278
|40.03%
|Write-In (if any)
|116
|0.41%
|Total
|28,175
|100.00%
And incumbent Fire District Commissioner Position 3 incumbent David Chan continued to build his lead over challenger Michael Ellis:
|Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3
|136/136 100.00%
|Under Votes
|1826
|
|Over Votes
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|David F. Chan
|9,362
|51.34%
|Michael Ellis
|8,811
|48.31%
|Write-In (if any)
|64
|0.35%
|Total
|18,237
|100.00%
You can see complete results here. The next update will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13.