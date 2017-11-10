Friday election results: Local results holding steady; fire commissioner Chan increases lead

Though there were some percentage shifts among Lynnwood candidates, there were no major changes for those leading the Lynnwood Mayor and City Council races after Friday’s election update.

Incumbent Mayor Nicola Smith held 57.08 percent of votes, while challenger George Hurst received 42.81 percent of votes.

City of Lynnwood Mayor 33/33 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Nicola Smith 3,501 57.08% Total 6,134 100.00%

The race between incumbent Councilmember Ruth Ross and challenger Rosamaria Graziani became much closer Friday, though Ross still holds the lead. Ross received 51.15 percent of votes counted as of Friday and Graziani held 48.66 percent of votes.

Other Lynnwood City Council races saw some changes in percentages, but no changes in who was leading:

City of Lynnwood Council Position 1 33/33 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Christine Frizzell 3,133 52.47% Total 5,971 100.00%

City of Lynnwood Council Position 2 33/33 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Ian Cotton 3,231 54.18% Total 5,963 100.00%

City of Lynnwood Council Position 3 33/33 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Ruth Ross 3,026 51.15% Total 5,916 100.00%

Ann McMurray and Deborah Kilgore continue to hold an advantage over their respective opponents Mitchell Below and Cathy Baylor for Edmonds School District Board of Directors races:

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2 169/169 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Ann McMurray 15,433 54.72% Total 28,203 100.00%

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4 169/169 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Deborah Kilgore 16,781 59.56% Total 28,175 100.00%

And incumbent Fire District Commissioner Position 3 incumbent David Chan continued to build his lead over challenger Michael Ellis:

Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3 136/136 100.00%

Vote Count Percent David F. Chan 9,362 51.34% Total 18,237 100.00%

You can see complete results here. The next update will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13.