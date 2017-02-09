Funeral service Friday for two girls killed in I-5 crash

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Bethany Christian Assembly in Everett for the two girls who died Feb. 3 in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Lynnwood’s 164th Street Southwest overpass.

Amiyah Johnson, 12, died at the scene while Yesterday Wallace, 2, was pronounced dead after being transported to Seattle’s Harborvew Medical Center. The girls were cousins, and their mothers are sisters whose names may be familiar. Emily Dick, mother to Yesterday, and Melissa Dick, mother to Amiyah, both grew up in Edmonds. Melissa Dick’s two sons — ages 7 and 9 — were riding in the minivan and were seriously injured when the van was struck from behind by a Ford F250 pickup.

Melissa Dick was a passenger in the van. She and the van’s driver, Danny Ivy, were taken to Everett’s Providence Medical Center for treatment. The boys, meanwhile, are both at Harborview where they are recovering from broken bones and internal injuries, the family said.

The family has created a Go Fund me account here to cover funeral expenses for both girls and also to help with medical expenses for the injured boys.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, said Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Trooper Heather Axtman.