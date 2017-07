1 of 5

Groups gathered in black and white spots on Tuesday, July 11 for a free Chick-fil-A entree during the restaurant’s “Cow Appreciation Day.”

During the event, customers dressed up like a cow could receive a free entree item.

Photographer David Carlos captured these “amoosing” photos during lunchtime.

Lynnwood’s Chick-fil-A is located at 3026 196th St. S.W.

–Photos by David Carlos