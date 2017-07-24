Gallery: Fun at Lynnwood Fire Camp

1 of 8

A group of 34 campers had an unforgettable experience during Lynnwood’s annual Fire Camp last week.

During the last day of camp on Friday, July 21, campers between the ages of 11 and 14 years old competed in their strike teams against one another to show off the skills they learned.

The drills exercised teamwork and some basic techniques firefighters use, like tying knots and assembling and using a fire hose.

After warming up, the teams competed in events like the Bucket Brigade, where teams transferred water from a large tank to a large bucket using smaller buckets. Water had to be tossed into the second bucket from a distance. They also had to “make and break” a fire hose, where teams raced to assemble a fire hose and knock over a target cone with the hose’s water.

After all the contests, Strike Team 3 — also known as “The Strike Team” — was announced the winner.

–Photos by Natalie Covate