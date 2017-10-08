Gallery: Nearly 800 runners participate in 2017 Celebrate Schools 5K

1 of 22

Nearly 800 runners braved the chilly October morning Saturday for the Celebrate Schools 5K benefiting the Foundation for Edmonds School District.

A total of 798 runners crossed the finish line on Oct. 7 — 327 males and 469 females. First across the finish line was Peter Hanson with a time of 18:07, followed by Jeff Aurand at 21:14. Laura Hunter was the first female finisher with a time of 21:27. The first child to cross the line was the fifth finisher overall, 10-year-old Cole Mills with a time of 22:07. The first dog to finish the 5K belongs to Steve Riddle, with a time of 26:30.

Lynndale Elementary once again had the most runners participate with 241. Sherwood and Brier-Terrace elementary schools were in second and third places respectively, with 99 and 92 runners.

Before the race began, local gym and physical therapy clinic Experience Momentum lead a warm-up for participants. Cheerleaders from Lynnwood High School kept runners motivated across the line. Whole Foods provided apples, bananas and granola bars for recovering runners.

In addition, the Northwest Junior Pipe Band provided entertainment before the Battle of the Bands began, when drum lines from Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Lynnwood high schools showed their stuff.

To see the full list of runners and their finishing times, click here.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate