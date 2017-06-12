Gallery: Neighbors learn preparedness strategies during Ready Sunday

Community members gathered at Northwest Church to learn how to be prepared for a disaster during Ready Sunday.

Booths and activities included:

  • How to turn off natural gas, water and electricity.
  • Fire extinguisher demonstrations and practice.
  • Mini-workshops to get you started on your emergency preparedness kit.
  • Information on how to help your neighbors prepare and work together with the Map Your Neighborhood program.
  • Taste of Disaster – sample MREs (meals ready to eat) and other non-perishable food to consider for your disaster kit.

