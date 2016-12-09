Gallery: Shop with a Cop brings police and children together

1 of 5

The Lynnwood Police Department hosted its 12th annual “Shop With A Cop” event Thursday night at the Lynnwood Fred Meyer, located at 4615 196th St. S.W.

The event benefited 15 local, single mothers and their 31 children from Pathways for Women YWCA.

“The officers shop with them, show them around and help them find what they need or want to get,” Lynnwood Police spokeswoman Lisa Wellington said in a press release. “This, of course, encourages positive fellowship between the officers and kids who don’t normally get to see this side of the officers.”

–Photos by Natalie Covate