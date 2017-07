1 of 5

About 2,000 community members gathered with their friends and families in Mountlake Terrace on the 3rd of July for an Independence Day celebration.

Festivities kicked off at 3 p.m. Monday at Lake Ballinger Park, with several booths open to keep kids entertained.

The event culminated in a professional fireworks show after 10 p.m., set to music.

For more from the event, click here to visit our sister website MLTnews.

–Photos by Natalie Covate