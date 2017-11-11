Gallery: Veterans Day at Veterans Park in Lynnwood

1 of 13

Dozens braved the rain Saturday morning to witness Lynnwood’s annual Veterans Day ceremony honoring those who have served in the U.S. military.

The Northwest Junior Pipe Band lead the procession, with the Nile Shrine Center’s Legion of Honor and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1040 Honor Guard marching behind.

Lynnwood City Council President Benjamin Goodwin gave the welcoming remarks.

“Thank you to all those who have served, are serving and those who will serve,” he said. He added that those who serve in armed forces come from all walks of life and are a vital part of the local community.

Navy veteran John Beam was the speaker for Saturday’s event. He said Veterans Day is an important holiday and serves a unique purpose by honoring not only those who have given their life while serving in the military, but also recognizing all veterans.

He urged community members to do one of the following things to honor veterans: First, those who are able can volunteer to help a veteran, whether it’s directly with a veteran or through the Veterans Affairs office or through a local program benefiting veterans. Second, promote military service to youth, so they understand the military is a career path with opportunity. And third, he encouraged veterans to share their stories “so people can see the many faces of military service,” he said.

–Photos by Natalie Covate