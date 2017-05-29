Gallery: Veterans, families gather for Memorial Day Ceremony in Lynnwood

1 of 11

Veterans Park, located at the intersection of 194th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West, was packed full on Monday morning for the annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

Local veterans groups, in partnership with the City of Lynnwood, local Boy Scouts and community volunteers, put on the event every year to honor veterans on Memorial Day.

The ceremony begins with a bugle call and a procession lead by the Northwest Junior Pipe Band, followed by the Lynnwood Police/South County honor guard, the Nile Shrine Center’s Legion of Honor and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1040’s Honor Guard.

Mayor Nicola Smith welcomed attendees who gathered to remember those who have fallen. Councilmember Shannon Sessions shared her experience as a firefighter for the Air Force during peace time and during Desert Storm. Keynote speaker Chris Szarek, a Navy veteran and director of the Veterans Resource Center at Edmonds Community College, read the war poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae before encouraging attendees to visit other veteran-centered services in Lynnwood and nearby.

Several musical performances were given by the Northwest Junior Pipe Band and local band Crosswalk 614. The ceremony concluded with the Armed Forces Medley and Boy Scouts Troop 49 presenting the Armed Forces flags.

–Photos by Natalie Covate

To see a video of the procession, visit @LynnwoodToday on Instagram.