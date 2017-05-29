    Gallery: Veterans, families gather for Memorial Day Ceremony in Lynnwood

    A group gathers at Veterans Park in Lynnwood for a Memorial Day ceremony.
    The Northwest Junior Pipe Band enters the ceremony.
    Mayor Nicola Smith gives opening remarks, saying those at the ceremony were there in remembrance of armed service members. "We will pay tribute to their memory for generations to come," she said.
    City Councilmember Shannon Sessions shares her experience as a firefighter in the Air Force and working in Italy during Desert Storm.
    A plane unexpectedly flew over the event.
    Chris Szarek, a Navy veteran and Director of the Veterans Resource Center at Edmonds Community College, reads the war poem "In Flanders Fields" by John McCrae and encourages attendees to visit other veteran-centered services in Lynnwood, like the NW Veterans Museum at Heritage Park.
    VFW 1040's honor guard and Nile Shrine Center's Legion of Honor stand in line during the ceremony.
    Crosswalk 614 performs "America the Beautiful."
    VFW 1040's honor guard gives a rifle salute in honor of veterans who have died.
    Bugler Glenn Ledbetter (left) and trumpeter Gavin Itzka (right) of Bothell Skyview Jr. High School perform "Echo Taps."
    A veteran salutes the armed forces flags as Boy Scout Troop 49 presents them.

    Veterans Park, located at the intersection of 194th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West, was packed full on Monday morning for the annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

    Local veterans groups, in partnership with the City of Lynnwood, local Boy Scouts and community volunteers, put on the event every year to honor veterans on Memorial Day.

    The ceremony begins with a bugle call and a procession lead by the Northwest Junior Pipe Band, followed by the Lynnwood Police/South County honor guard, the Nile Shrine Center’s Legion of Honor and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1040’s Honor Guard.

    Mayor Nicola Smith welcomed attendees who gathered to remember those who have fallen. Councilmember Shannon Sessions shared her experience as a firefighter for the Air Force during peace time and during Desert Storm. Keynote speaker Chris Szarek, a Navy veteran and director of the Veterans Resource Center at Edmonds Community College, read the war poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae before encouraging attendees to visit other veteran-centered services in Lynnwood and nearby.

    Several musical performances were given by the Northwest Junior Pipe Band and local band Crosswalk 614. The ceremony concluded with the Armed Forces Medley and Boy Scouts Troop 49 presenting the Armed Forces flags.

    –Photos by Natalie Covate

