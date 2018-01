The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society will hold a free Beginning Genealogy class on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

The class will be held at the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. Those in attendance will learn the first steps to research their family history.

For more information about the class or the society, call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.