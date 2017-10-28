Genealogical Society to meet again Wednesday, plus a volunteer opportunity

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society will meet again on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the LDS Family History library, 22015 48th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

A program beginning at 7 p.m. by Mary Roddy will discuss the topic, “A Decree of Temporary Divorce–My Life Without Ancestry.com“. Mary will explore free substitute records.

Guests are welcome. For more info call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Are you interested in history and have computer skills? A wonderful volunteer opportunity awaits someone interested in being an intern at the Sno-Isle Genealogical Research Library in Heritage Park, Lynnwood. This is a good way for a student to earn community service hours. For more info call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday from 11 .m.-3 p.m.