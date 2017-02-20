George Hurst announces candidacy for Mayor of Lynnwood

George Hurst, currently serving as Lynnwood’s Councilmember no. 6, announced Monday that he will throw his hat into the city’s mayoral race this November.

Hurst’s platform centers on public safety and fiscal responsibility.

“Our police, fire and medical services should continue to be our top priorities,” he said in a press release.

Hurst currently chairs the Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee, which is working to determine if the City of Lynnwood and Fire District 1 should combine into an RFA. He also serves on the SnoCom 911 Board, the City Disability/LEOFF1 Board and is the Council liaison to the Lynnwood Planning Commission.