Goat crews to return to Lynnwood this week to clear unwanted vegetation

Goat crews will return to Lynnwood this week to clear vegetation from a stormwater detention pond near Alderwood Mall.

The stormwater pond in Lynnwood has been maintained by Public Works personnel in the past, but the job can prove difficult given the steep terrain around the pond. Goats are more sure-footed on steep slopes and are highly efficient in removing unwanted vegetation like blackberries, ivy, small trees and thistles.

The goats are expected to clear 58,000 square feet of land on the south side of Alderwood Mall near the AMC Theaters in about 12 days.

According to the city, goats are also more cost effective, safer and environmentally friendly. Using goats to clear land reduces or eliminates the need for chemical to control vegetation.

To clear the drainage facility by goat, a temporary fence will be installed around weed-infested areas. Goats will then be unloaded from a trailer into the fenced-in space. A goat herder will stay with and monitor the goats to ensure their safety and security. Once the affected area is free of unwanted vegetation, the goats will be herded back into their trailer and the temporary fence will be removed – leaving the space free and clear of weeds… and the goats with full stomachs.