Group presents Standing Rock proclamation to City Council, members approved for commissions

Steven Greenebaum, minister at at Lynnwood’s Living Interfaith Church and organizer of a march on Sunday in support of Standing Rock protesters, appeared at the Lynnwood City Council meeting Monday night to present a sample proclamation to the council.

He said the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is worried about the Dakota Access Pipeline, which is proposed to run through Sioux ground, leaking into their only source of drinking water “when the pipe breaks.”

“It’s not a matter of ‘if,’ it’s a matter of ‘when,'” Greenebaum said. “Everything breaks.”

The pipeline route will also go through sacred land.

“Imagine the uproar in the U.S. if a company was going to run an oil pipeline through the Gettysburg National Cemetery,” Greenebaum said.

He also echoed the importance of Lynnwood expressing their support as he did on Sunday.

“This is my city,” he said. “This City Council reflects on the people of Lynnwood. I am asking you to reflect justice and economic equality. We need to stand up for Standing Rock.”

Several councilmembers expressed support for the proclamation presented by Greenebaum. Councilmember M. Christopher Boyer said he has actually checked with city staff, and discovered Lynnwood does not currently bank with Wells Fargo. The City of Seattle recently divested from the bank because they are providing loans for the Dakota Access Pipeline project. To read more about the motion presented earlier this month in Seattle from our online news partner The Seattle Times, click here.

The proclamation presented by Greenebaum was a draft that he said largely drew from the proclamation previously approved by Seattle. The Council will now review it and decide if it will approve such a proclamation in the future. No official action was taken on Monday.

Also on Monday night:

Robert Gutcheck was approved as a new Arts Commission member.

Crys Donovan was approved as a History and Heritage Board member.

A proclamation declaring March as Women’s History Month was read. Read the full proclamation at this link.

The public portion of the meeting ended after 30 minutes, as the council recessed to executive session to interview candidates for the city’s IT Director position.

–By Natalie Covate