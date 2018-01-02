‘Growing Your Independent Music Studio’ topic of Jan. 9 workshop in Edmonds

Have you always wanted to teach private music lessons, but didn’t know how to go about getting the word out about your new plan? Or perhaps you have a studio already, but would like more students.



Cathy Baylor, a nationally certified teacher of music, will be discussing what she has learned about technology and other marketing techniques since starting her piano studio in 2004. Topics she will cover include how to develop your product and how to use technology, including Search Engine Optimization, to market yourself.