This Halloween will be rain-free for first time since 2006, forecasters say

It’s been more than a decade since we celebrated a completely dry Halloween in the Seattle area, according to the National Weather Service. But that’s what is predicted for All Hallows’ Eve on Tuesday, according to our online news partner The Seattle Times.

“Well, the kids will be happy,” meteorologist Dana Felton said. “Maybe they can trick or treat a little longer.”

It was 2006 the last time we had a fully dry Halloween, and the past three years were super wet, Felton said.

