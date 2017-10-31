    This Halloween will be rain-free for first time since 2006, forecasters say

    37
    0
    Crowds who gather in nearby Edmonds for Halloween festivities will find clear skies, according to the National Weather Service. (File photo by Larry Vogel)

    It’s been more than a decade since we celebrated a completely dry Halloween in the Seattle area, according to the National Weather Service. But that’s what is predicted for All Hallows’ Eve on Tuesday, according to our online news partner The Seattle Times.

    “Well, the kids will be happy,” meteorologist Dana Felton said. “Maybe they can trick or treat a little longer.”

    It was 2006 the last time we had a fully dry Halloween, and the past three years were super wet, Felton said.

    You can read more in The Times story here.

    First and last name must be used for comment to be approved.