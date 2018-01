An 8-year-old boy who walked away from his elementary school on Wednesday afternoon has been found, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Search parties worked in the area of the 4700 block of Picnic Point Road to find the boy, who walked away from Serene Lake Elementary.

Serene Lake Elementary is in the Mukilteo school district and is located in unincorporated Edmonds near Picnic Point.