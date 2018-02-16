Happening nearby: Candlelight vigil for Florida school shooting set for Sunday night

The community is invited to a candlelight vigil this Sunday, Feb. 18 to honor victims and survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.
Local faith and community leaders will gather at the church at 7 p.m. “for a time of contemplation, prayer and discernment and will be asked to consider the role of guns in our society and the need for safety of people young and old,” a church announcement said.
“Three of the 10 worst mass shootings in our country have happened in the last several months,” said Rev. Sandy Brown of the church. “It’s time for us to call for a cultural change that changes the role of guns in our society, and for stricter and smarter laws the keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.”