Happening nearby: Celebrate Day of the Accordion in Bellevue Feb. 25

The Northwest Accordion Society is celebrating the annual Day of the Accordion on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Crossroads Bellevue Market Stage, 15600 N.E. 8th St., Bellevue. It includes groups likely to be familiar to southern Snohomish County residents as they have performed at past summer park concerts as well as at the Edmonds Senior Center and include members from Mountlake Terrace.

The family-friendly event includes live performances by 11 groups from the Puget Sound area and will feature accordions in all types of music — everything from folk, polkas, jazz, zydeco and popular standards for listening and dancing from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free. And if you would like to try playing an accordion, free lessons will be offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. For an event schedule, go to www.nwasnews.com/2017-DOTA-poster.pdf.

Open to everyone, the society meets the second Monday of every month, except July and August, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Senior Center of West Seattle, 4217 S.W. Oregon St. Every social features performers of all ages, both professionals and amateurs, mostly from around the Northwest and Puget Sound region and occasionally from around the nation and world. For more information about the next social, go to www.nwasnews.com/docs/Seattle-Socials.pdf.

Every year, the society sponsors the Leavenworth International Accordion Celebration, which this year is June 15-18 in Leavenworth, WA. It features live concerts, dancing, accordion workshops and an accordion parade. For more information, visit www.accordioncelebration.org.