Happening nearby: Condo fire late Wednesday night sends couple to hospital

A man and a woman were transported by firefighters to a local hospital after a fire broke out in their Edmonds condominium late last night.

The fire was reported at 11:17 p.m. in a second-floor unit of a two-story, eight-unit building at a condominium complex in the 7500 block of 208th Street Southwest. “A neighbor reported hearing smoke alarms sounding. The couple in the unit where the fire started exited their condo, but were exposed to smoke as they made their way out,” said Leslie Hynes, public information officer for South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters transported the couple to Swedish Edmonds Hospital. Their conditions were not life-threatening. All other residents of the building safely evacuated. There were no other injuries.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and kept it contained to the one condo unit. Most of the fire damage was in the kitchen area, but there was heavy smoke damage throughout the unit. The condo unit is uninhabitable. Red Cross is assisting the couple displaced by the fire.

The condo directly below the unit where the fire occurred sustained minor water damage, temporarily displacing one resident.

Fire investigators are still working to determine how the fire started.