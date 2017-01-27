Happening nearby: Driver arrested in Terrace with 0.480 blood alcohol content

State Trooper Shannon McKenzie arrested a man on I-5 in Mountlake Terrace on Thursday morning who was driving with a 0.480 blood alcohol content.

Dispatchers received a call at 10:22 a.m. about a driver on I-5 traveling in an “erratic manner.” The driver was heading northbound in the area of Northeast 145th Street in Shoreline. McKenzie caught up to the driver nearly six miles away, near 236th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace at 10:45 a.m. The vehicle was parked in the grass area just off the shoulder of northbound I-5 at the time.

McKenzie noticed the 31-year-old driver was unresponsive. The vehicle was running and in drive. The driver’s foot was on the brake. McKenzie was able to get into the vehicle to put it in park and turn off the ignition. Open containers of alcohol were found inside the vehicle.

“The driver could not be woken up, so Trooper McKenzie called for the Fire Department,” Trooper Rick Johnson said. “Once they arrived, they extracted the driver from the vehicle and transported him to Northwest Hospital.”

While at the hospital, his blood alcohol content was tested, with a result of 0.480. That is six times the legal limit of 0.080. The driver also had three previous DUIs in another state.

The driver was arrested for investigation of DUI and left in the care of the hospital, due to his high blood alcohol content.

“The Washington State Patrol would like to remind drivers to stay alert at all times of the day for impaired drivers,” Johnson said. “Most importantly, drive sober.”