Happening nearby: Edmonds man guilty of second-degree murder in 2016 death of roommate

Edmonds resident David Hoar was found guilty Monday of second-degree murder in the December 2016 death of his roommate Samantha Ellis, also of Edmonds.

The six-man, six-woman jury came back with the guilty verdict in Snohomish County Superior Court. The 64-year-old Hoar is scheduled to be sentenced by presiding judge Anita Farris on June 1.

In opening arguments, prosecutors said that Hoar assaulted 45-year-old Samantha Ellis, on Dec. 16, 2016 after the two had a dispute in the apartment they shared in the 8100 block of 236th Street Southwest. Snohomish County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Daniel Selove determined Ellis died due to injuries sustained in the assault one to three days later; Hoar continued to live in the apartment and didn’t call 9-1-1 to report the death until Dec. 19.

Paramedics and police who arrived on scene found numerous bloodstains in the kitchen, bathroom, on a pillow at the head of the bed, and on Hoar’s clothing. According to a police report, Hoar was extremely intoxicated, slurring his speech, stumbling and leaning against walls. He told police Ellis had fallen and cut open the back of her head on the counter, and had stopped breathing recently.

Hoar’s charge is a class A felony, and carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

— By Thomas Fairchild