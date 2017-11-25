Happening nearby: Edmonds Schools Foundation fundraiser at Red Onion Burgers Nov. 28

The Foundation for Edmonds School District invites you to take a break from Thanksgiving leftovers and attend a Dining for Dollars fundraiser at Red Onion Burgers in Mountlake Terrace Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 5-8 p.m.

Red Onion Burger will donate 20 percent of your dine-in or takeout order, and 100 percent of both cash and credit card tips in support of the Nourishing Network, which provides meals and hygiene supplies for district students in need.

Red Onion Burgers is located at 21005 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.