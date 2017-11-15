Happening nearby: Kids and Race workshop at Edmonds Lutheran Church Nov. 18

Edmonds Lutheran Church is sponsoring a workshop, “Kids and Race: Changing the Narrative,” this Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., for preschool through elementary age children and their parents.

Jasen Frelot, Kids and Race Executive Director and colleagues will lead the workshop, with separate programs for children and parents.

Tickets, at $25 adult/$15 child, are available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3116081. Financial assistance is available by emailing pastortim@edmondslutheran.org.

The event is supported by Edmonds Lutheran Church and Chase Lake Community School.

Edmonds Lutheran Church is located at 23525 84th Ave. W.