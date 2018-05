The Lions Club health screening van will visit the Edmonds Lutheran Church, 23525 84th Ave. W., on Wednesday, May 9.

The van will be there from 2 to 7 p.m. and the Lions will also sponsor a book giveaway from 4 to 7 p.m. at the same place.

There will be free blood pressure checks, sight and hearing tests, and testing for glaucoma and diabetes.