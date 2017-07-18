Happening nearby: MLT’s Crema de la Crema now closed as owner opens new bakery in Edmonds

1 of 2

As of Monday, Crema de la Crema bakery, located at 21709 66th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace, has closed.

Instead, owner Nikolai Kulakevich opened a new bakery called Ganache in downtown Edmonds, at 407 Main Street near the Edmonds movie theater.

“Originally we were planning to keep our Mountlake Terrace location too, but due to some circumstances we will not be able to,” Kulakevich posted on Crema de la Crema’s Facebook page. “We know that for some of you our old location is closer to get to and more convenient. But we hope to see you at our new place. You are an awesome group of ‘sweet’ customers!”

Ganache is now open as of Monday, July 17.

Crema de la Crema first opened in Mountlake Terrace on June 25, 2016. Lynnwood Today spoke with the owner at that time, who shared that some of his favorite memories were inside his grandfather’s bakery in Poland.