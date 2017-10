1 of 2

South Snohomish Fire crews responded to a fire in southern unincorporated Everett early Monday morning, north of Lynnwood.

A residence and tire store caught fire in the 13600 block Highway 99, just north of Mukilteo Speedway. The first crews arrived at the fire around 3:30 a.m., South Snohomish Fire said in a tweet.

Foam trucks from Paine Field also responded to the call to douse approximately 500 burning tires in foam.

No injuries were reported.