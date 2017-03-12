Happening nearby: No one injured in residential fire in unincorporated Lynnwood

No one was injured in a residential fire started by a generator in the 1700 block of Madison Way in unincorporated Lynnwood.

The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. A large column of black smoke pouring out of the four-unit building could be seen from miles away, according to Fire District 1 spokeswoman Leslie Hynes.

“They arrived to find a shed and garage engulfed in flames and fire in the attic above the living space in the one-story building,” Hynes said.

All residents were safely evacuated. No one was hurt. Crews from five different agencies got the fire under control within 20 minutes.

The entire building was left uninhabitable. Support 7 and the Red Cross are assisting the building’s five displaced residents.