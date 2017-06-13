Happening nearby: Open house to discuss two potential road improvement projects southeast of Lynnwood

Snohomish County Public Works will share two potential road improvement projects with the public during an open house on the evening of Thursday, June 15.

South Snohomish County is experiencing rapid population growth and increased traffic. Snohomish County Public Works is planning two potential road projects in the Bothell/Brier/Alderwood area to help meet traffic demands.

In keeping the community aware of these projects and their current statuses, Public Works will be hosting an open house to discuss two potential road designs and project timelines. The open house on June 15 will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Ave. W.

Staff will be available to answer questions about the proposed road extension and intersection improvements.

The proposed projects are:

