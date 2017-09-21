Happening nearby: Pasta and Elvis dinner theater at MLT Senior Center Sept. 23



The Mountlake Terrace Senior Center, Vineyard Park and SnoMentia are hosing a Pasta and Elvis dinner theater on Saturday, Sept. 23 in Mountlake Terrace.

The event is tailored to support those with dementia and their family members, though all are invited to attend.

Dinner will begin at 5 p.m. with an appearance by Elvis from 6-7 p.m. Desserts and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided. A $5 donation is suggested at the door. RSVP by calling 425-672-2407.

The event will be held at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive.

SnoMentia is an organization that creates a memory care programming, networking and support group throughout southern Snohomish County. To learn more, click here.