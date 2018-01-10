Happening nearby: Police seek homicide suspect in Jan. 6 shooting death of Edmonds man

What started out as a report of a gunshot heard by residents from within a north Edmonds home has become a homicide investigation, Edmonds police said.

When officers arrived at the home in the 17700 block of 76th Avenue West around 11:25 p.m. on Jan. 6, they found a 27-year-old Edmonds resident with a gunshot wound to the head. That man was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released pending identification from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner, police said.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, there were several people present at the time of the shooting who did not cooperative with the responding officers. The Washington State Crime Lab was also called to assist with processing the scene and collecting evidence, he said.

“As information began filtering in, detectives determined that the man was likely shot by another person who fled prior to police arrival on the night of the incident. That suspect was identified as Derrick Crawford, a 22-year-old man with ties to the Renton area. An arrest warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for his arrest.

It appears that the suspect and victim were roommates and the shooting occurred because of a dispute over the victim’s property, Hawley said.

Hawley said police have received information that Crawford has changed his appearance from the photo above by shaving his head. He is described as 6-foot-5 and 170 pounds. Crawford goes by the street name “Wiz.”

Police believe that Crawford is somewhere in Kent or Tukwila and is looking to flee to California. Anyone with information about his location should call the Edmonds Police Department tip line at 425-771-0212 or file a tip online at www.edmondswa.gov/police/anonymous-tip.html.

Crawford is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 and do not approach him.