Happening nearby: Possible luring attempt reported after teen responds to online ad for free scooter

Mountlake Terrace police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy reported a possible incident of luring in the 23300 block of 48th Avenue West.

The boy told officers that he was responding to an advertisement for a free scooter posted on “Offer Up,” a website similar to Craigslist, on Saturday afternoon.

The boy had scheduled a meeting with the owner of the scooter at Terrace Creek Park. A small red pickup truck with a canopy arrived with a driver described as a Hispanic male. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, asked the boy if he was responding to the ad for the scooter, and the boy told him he was.

“The driver told the boy ‘get in the truck and help me get it out,'” according to a police report. “The boy said no. The driver then said in a more forceful voice ‘get in the truck and help me get it out.’ The boy became scared and fled on foot from the area and called 9-1-1.”

Officers arrived in the area around 2:40 p.m. and searched for the driver and any witnesses. Meanwhile, the boy was taken home and his father was told what happened.

If you saw this driver or his truck in the area of 23300 48th Ave. W. on Saturday afternoon, contact the Mountlake Terrace Police Department at 425-670-8260.