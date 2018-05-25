Happening nearby: Recycle your Styrofoam at these two events in Edmonds

Do you have Styrofoam laying around? Wondering what to do with it? Are you a Republic Services customer? If you answered yes to these questions, bring that unwanted Styrofoam to one of two upcoming Styrocycle events Saturday, June 9 or July 14.

Styrocycle collection events are free, with easy drop-off at the Edmonds Public Works Office, 7110 210th St. S.W., Edmonds, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Accepted Styrofoam materials include: block packaging, food “to-go” containers, food trays, expanded polyethylene foam, and packing “peanuts” (peanuts need to be bagged in a clear bag). All materials must be empty, clean (no dirt or stains) and dry and have all tape or labels completely removed. Materials collected at this event will be transported to Styro Recycle in Kent, where they will be recycled and made into new products.

Styrocycle events are specifically for Republic Services customers in the Edmonds, Lynnwood and Woodway areas and made possible by a partnership between WSU Sustainable Community Steward Outreach Program, Republic Services, and City of Edmonds.

For more information about this event or specific questions on what types of Styrofoam can be accepted, check out WSU’s Sustainable Community Stewards Facebook page or the website. For additional questions, contact Natural Resources Program Coordinator Heather Teegarden at heather.teegarden@wsu.edu or call 425-357-6027.