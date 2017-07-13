Happening nearby: Rep. Rick Larsen to meet with constituents during Saturday community coffee

Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) will meet with constituents this weekend during an informal community coffee in Everett.

The event will give his constituents a chance to tell Larsen about the issues that are most important to them in an informal discussion setting.

The event will be held at the Loft Coffee Bar, 1309 Hewitt Ave. in Everett, on Saturday, July 15 from 10-11:30 a.m.

In addition to Everett, Larsen’s district includes Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Brier. To find out if you live within Larsen’s district, click here.