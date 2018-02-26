Happening nearby: Running club to host ‘Light the Night For Pathways’ run benefiting YWCA Feb. 27

The Richmond Beach Running Club, which includes many local runners, is hosting a “Light the Night for Pathways” run Tuesday, Feb. 27 benefiting YWCA Pathways for Women, located in Lynnwood.

The run will be to and from Salish Sea Brewery, located at 518 Dayton St., Ste. 104 in Edmonds. During the run, which begins at 6:03 p.m., runners will collect donations for the YWCA Pathways shelter for women. In addition, runners will get raffle tickets for items gifted by local businesses Rogue, Walnut Coffee and Salish Brewery.

“We hope to spread the message that Pathways and women and children for whom the shelter serves can really use our support,” said club member Erin Zackey.

In addition to runners, all are invited to support the effort by dropping off donations to Rogue or Salish Brewing prior to the run.

Pathways Wish list:

Cleaning supplies

Laundry soap

Can openers

New pillows

Towels (bath and hand)

New undergarments (larger sizes would be helpful)

Bus cards

Gas cards

All paces, experience levels and beer preferences (even root beer) are invited to participate in Tuesday’s event. It will be dark, so runners are urged to bring safety gear for the run — fluorescent apparel, vest, headlamps, blinking lights, etc.

Learn more on the Richmond Beach Running Club Facebook Page.