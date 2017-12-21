Happening nearby: Stanley Cup coming to MLT’s Olympicview Ice Arena Dec. 21

The National Hockey League’s top prize, Lord Stanley’s Cup, is coming to Mountlake Terrace.

The Stanley Cup will be on display at OlympicView Arena, 22202-70th Ave. W., on Thursday, Dec. 21, starting at approximately 8:00 p.m. The cup will be available for viewing until 10:00 p.m.

The trophy’s appearance in Mountlake Terrace will cap off a day of touring around the Seattle area in commemoration of the 100-year anniversary of the Seattle Metropolitans winning the cup in 1917. The Metropolitans were the first team in the United States to win hockey’s biggest prize.

The Stanley Cup has been presented to championship teams since 1893, making it the oldest continuously-awarded sports trophy in North America.

Itinerary of the Stanley Cup appearances in Seattle area, Thursday, Dec. 21

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Washington Athletic Club, 1325 Sixth Ave., Seattle

1-3 p.m. — Seattle tour of Kerry Park, Fremont Troll, Pike Place Market, Space Needle, KeyArena, Smith Tower

4:15 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. — Seattle City Hall, 601 Fifth Ave., Seattle

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — Sno-King Ice Arena, 12620-124th Ave. S.E., Kirkland

8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. — OlympicView Ice Arena, 22202-70th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace